One jab, lifelong protection: Gauteng launches HPV vaccination drive for girls

Students aged 12 years and older may legally provide their own assent if no parental consent is available.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has urged parents and guardians to support its latest HPV single-dose vaccination campaign, which aims to protect young girls from cervical cancer.

The campaign begins on Monday, 8 September 2025, and will run until 7 November 2025 across the province.

Eligible pupils include girls aged 9 to 15 in Grade 5, as well as outstanding Grade 6 and 7 pupils who missed their jabs in previous years.

Vaccinations will be carried out at private primary schools, combined private schools, outstanding public schools, and special schools.

“This life-saving initiative highlights the importance of vaccinating girls before the age of 15, as early protection significantly reduces the risk of developing cancer of the cervix later in life,” the department said.

Proven protection

The vaccine being administered, Cervarix, is safe and highly effective against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause more than 70% of cervical cancer cases.

According to the department, “One shot of HPV vaccination gives girls lifelong protection against cervical cancer-causing viruses.”

Last year, the department recorded a 91.7% vaccination rate among targeted pupils. Those who missed out due to age or absence will be included in this year’s catch-up drive.

ALSO READ: Gauteng moves to fill hundreds of ICU nurse vacancies

Consent forms critical

Parents and caregivers have been urged to sign consent forms promptly.

“We call on parents and guardians who have not yet signed the consent forms to do so to ensure their children are not left out of this critical health intervention,” the department said.

Students aged 12 years and older may legally provide their own assent if no parental consent is available.

Alongside the HPV vaccine, Grade 5 boys and girls will also receive a booster dose of the Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) vaccine.

Health officials emphasised that it is safe to administer both vaccines during the campaign.

The Tdap booster helps prevent outbreaks of these diseases and complements earlier doses given at ages six and 12.

ALSO READ: ‘Too late for me’: Cancer patient’s heartbreaking wait for treatment

Integrated health services

The vaccination drive forms part of the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP), which also offers health screenings for vision, hearing, oral health, nutrition, as well as deworming and onsite services.

Schools seeking more information are encouraged to contact their district coordinators:

Central Office – Ms Marousi Mzondi on email or 0716865595

Johannesburg – Ms Mogase Thuso on email or 0712346338

Ekurhuleni – Ms Kedibone Monyanyedi on email or 0605679246

Tshwane – Ms Mary Mlangeni on email or 0834533920

West Rand – Mr Wilson Madzhazhi on email or 0791821277

Sedibeng – Ms Doreen Langa on email or 0605391798

NOW READ: Gauteng Health studying court ruling on radiation services to cancer patients