School principal suspended after beating student for not paying school trip fee

A teacher has been suspended for using corporal punishment. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch / Mark Andrews)

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has suspended the principal of Osborn Secondary School after a Grade 12 student was assaulted for failing to pay for a school trip.

According to the department, the incident gained attention after an image of the student’s injured palm went viral on social media on 25 July 2025.

Vuyiseka Mboxela, Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson, confirmed the suspension.

“Yes indeed, we can confirm that as the department we have suspended the Osborne [Secondary] School principal, and the reason for that is because of the corporal punishment that was meted against a learner, which thereafter made waves in the social media,” she said.

Department investigation confirms corporal punishment

The department launched an immediate investigation after the disturbing image circulated online.

Mboxela explained that the department met with the school management team the day after the incident went viral to validate the allegations.

The department‘s findings confirm that the incident indeed occurred at the school that is under the Alfred Nzo West Education District, and that the learner assaulted is a registered Grade 12 learner at the school.

Mboxela also confirmed that corporal punishment is still being administered at the school.

“The learner was assaulted specifically for not having paid for a Grade 12 trip,” she stated.

The investigation included consultations with Grade 12 students, the assaulted student, and students in leadership positions.

The findings validated the allegations and confirmed that two teachers implicated in the incident are currently employed at the school.

Pattern of corporal punishment at school

This was not the first time that Osborn Secondary School has faced scrutiny over corporal punishment practices.

In 2021, the school made headlines when parents of 10 students demanded action after their children were allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by teachers.

During that incident, pupils living in the school’s hostel were reportedly given lashings for making noise.

The pattern suggests ongoing issues with unauthorised disciplinary measures at the institution.

Mboxela revealed that the department’s preliminary investigation uncovered broader problems.

“We have done a preliminary investigation, and we got facts that indeed at the school there are some teachers that are practising corporal punishment, including the principal, and that is therefore the reason why the department took a decision to suspend the school principal,” she explained.

Swift action and accountability measures

The Eastern Cape Department of Education emphasised the seriousness with which it views these allegations.

Mboxela said the department has taken swift action by suspending the principal pending the outcome of a full investigation.

“The department takes these allegations very seriously and has taken immediate action the day after the incident went viral by meeting with the school management team, where an investigation was conducted to validate the allegations,” Mboxela said.

It recommended a thorough investigation to ensure all parties are held accountable for their actions in this matter.

Commitment to a safe learning environment

The department stressed its commitment to maintaining safe educational spaces for all students.

“The department is committed to ensuring that its schools provide a safe and nurturing environment for all learners and that all necessary steps will be taken to address this incident and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” Mboxela said.

She also urged stakeholders to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The department assured the public that decisive action would be taken to address any wrongdoing discovered in schools under its jurisdiction.

