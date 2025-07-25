EC woman sentenced to life for murdering boyfriend in repeat GBV case

Jordaan was convicted of murdering her boyfriend in a violent domestic dispute, repeating a similar crime from 2011.

A Willowmore, Eastern Cape, woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her boyfriend in a violent domestic dispute, echoing her previous conviction for killing another boyfriend in 2011.

The Willowmore Regional Court sentenced Maria Jordaan, 38, to life imprisonment for the murder of her boyfriend, Koos Noble, in October 2024.

The disturbing case of gender-based violence took place at Witkopskuil farm in the Sarah Baartman district.

Jordaan had a previous boyfriend murder conviction

Jordaan and Noble had been in a relationship when a verbal confrontation broke out, the court heard.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that during the argument, Noble mentioned Jordaan’s previous murder conviction.

“You’re a killer, you want to kill me too,” he allegedly said.

In a fit of anger, the murderous woman pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the neck. The 48-year-old man died at the scene.

The farm owner reported the matter to the police and Jordaan immediately handed herself over.

‘You want to kill me too’ – boyfriend

Her prior murder conviction brought additional attention to the case. She was found guilty of killing another boyfriend in a similarly violent domestic dispute in 2011.

Jordaan was initially sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment. She served about 10 years and her sentence was overturned on appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In arguing for the maximum sentence, prosecutor Temba Mathew Mavakala noted the domestic nature of the crime and Jordaan’s previous conviction.

Noble’s family also provided the court with a victim impact statement that described the financial and emotional trauma they experienced.

The court imposed the life sentence, further declaring Jordaan unfit to possess a firearm, despite her admission of guilt.

Combating domestic violence

Welcoming the outcome, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions dvocate Barry Madolo, said, “This sentence reinforces our commitment to combating domestic violence. We commend the investigating team and the prosecution for ensuring that justice was served.”

The NPA welcomed the sentence, saying it sends a clear message that violence in domestic relationships will not be tolerated and that perpetrators will be held accountable.

