Spaza shop owner training – How much has government spent so far in 2025?

Registered spaza shop owners have been able to access business training programmes and stock worth R6500 each.

More than 700 spaza shop owners have already benefitted from training programmes this year.

The deadline to register Spaza shops ended in February, but plans to fill gaps in non-compliance and provide support have been in place since the registration drive began in late 2024.

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) recently released the amounts spent on the programmes in a written response to a parliamentary question.

Spaza shop training

Phase One of the training programme has been run by the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) in conjunction with Wholesale and Retail Sector Education Training Authority (Seta).

Since January, 703 spaza shop owners attended the training sessions at a cost of R2.1 million.

Additionally, 641 of the owners were given stock for their businesses valued at roughly R6 500 each, costing the department roughly R4.1 million.

“Plans are underway to train spaza shop owners across the country between Sefa and the South African Bureau of Standards,” the department stated.

“The purpose is to undertake awareness training and food handling practices with spaza shop owners,” it clarified.

Realising business potential

To qualify, the spaza shops must be owner-operated by a South African citizen and must hold a licence to trade or have a municipal permit.

The programme aims to provide formal banking platforms to spaza shops, facilitate a reliable database of businesses and improve the circulation of money through rural areas.

“The programme aims to realise the potential of spaza shops to serve as a market for locally manufactured goods,” state Sefa.

While municipalities were tasked with registering spaza shops, the department stepped in to provide financial or non-financial support.

“To enhance this process, the department deployed provincial and district champions to various municipalities across the country to monitor the registration of spaza shops,” read the department’s response.

“Additionally, the department is increasing its capacity to assist and support this process across the districts in the country,” the department concluded.

