‘No need for panic buying’: Govt says fuel supply stable despite price hike

South Africans are urged to avoid panic buying as fuel supply remains stable despite rising prices from 1 April onwards.

The South African government says there is no need for panic buying as the country’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term.

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to wreak havoc on international oil markets, South Africans will face an increase in fuel prices. This will start next Wednesday, 1 April.

Fuel supply is stable – SA government

According to the Central Energy Fund’s latest March data, petrol and diesel prices are showing massive under-recoveries. This is due to the ongoing war in Iran.

As fears over a possible fuel shortage rise, the government has reiterated that South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term.

“There is no basis for panic buying,” the government said.

It added that the industry and regulators are actively managing all fuel supply issues through established channels.

‘No basis for panic buying’

The South African government said calls for the public to rush to the pumps are irresponsible. Such actions place unnecessary pressure on supply systems, cause congestion at service stations, and create undue anxiety among motorists.

“Government calls on all organisations, public representatives, commentators, and social media users to act responsibly and refrain from spreading unverified or speculative claims regarding fuel supply and price development,” it said.

The government has encouraged the public to continue buying fuel as normal. People should rely on the official government communication channels for accurate and verified information.

“Government continues to engage on matters related to fuel supply, pricing, and the broader cost-of-living pressures affecting South Africans. Any policy positions or decisions will be communicated through the appropriate official channels in due course,” it said.

Don’t hoard fuel – fuel association

The also urged people not to panic buy or hoard fuel ahead of the April price increase.

“Such behaviour places unnecessary strain on the supply chain and may contribute to artificial shortages,” the association said.

“The association remains committed to supporting a stable, predictable, and transparent fuel supply environment for South Africa and will provide further updates should conditions change.”