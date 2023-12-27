Parliament mourn death of ANC MP Alice Mthembu

Mthembu was killed in a recent car accident.

Parliament has added its condolences to those pouring in for ANC MP Alice Mthembu.

Mthembu was killed in a recent car accident. Further details on the crash will be provided, once received.

“Ms. Mthembu, a member of the National Assembly since 2019, served diligently in various parliamentary committees, including the Committees on Communications and Digital Technologies, Defence and Military Veterans, as well as the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

“The Presiding Officers mourn the passing of a dedicated and tireless public representative who served her constituency in the KwaZulu-Natal province and the people of South Africa with unwavering commitment and dedication.”

It hailed her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality and “a tireless campaigner for gender perspectives in policy and law-making processes”.

“She wholeheartedly devoted herself to the advancement of women’s rights and the empowerment of marginalized groups, leaving an enduring impact on the quest for a fairer society.

Parliament’s presiding officers offered their support to Mthembu’s family, and said her passing was a tragic reminder of the levels of accidents that continue to plague our roads.



“We share in the family’s sorrow during this painful period and pay tribute to the memory of an exceptional public servant. As families gather to celebrate the joyous Christmas season, the loss of precious lives on our roads casts a dark shadow, causing unimaginable pain and grief for countless families.