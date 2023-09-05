Parliament September 5, 2023 | 2:13 pm

By Faizel Patel

EFF to boycott Ramaphosa Q&A in National Assembly

Ramaphosa is expected to be grilled by MPs on a range of issues, including lifestyle audits and the Brics summit.

The EFF claims Ramaphosa has failed to lead South Africa effectively. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said its parliamentary caucus will not attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session on Tuesday because the party deems him a “money launderer and a constitutional delinquent”.

Ramaphosa is expected to be grilled by MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday on a range of issues, including lifestyle audits for his Cabinet and the recent Brics summit in South Africa.

He is also expected to address questions around unwarranted attacks on the judiciary that go beyond reasonable criticism and the importance of preserving the integrity of the administration of justice.

Leadership

The EFF claims Ramaphosa has failed to lead South Africa effectively and will not be attending the session with him.

“All spheres of South African society are in a state of decline due to his absence of  leadership. The economy, public health, and education, as well as policing and the state of the public transport system, demonstrate a clear absence of leadership.”

The red berets said Ramaphosa has surrounded himself with mediocrity.

“He is displaying no appreciation or understanding of the state of South Africa to realise that urgent interventions are needed. Instead, he and his administration go around blaming apartheid for their own  incompetence and lack of political and ideological commitment to solve South Africa’s impending crisis.

“The EFF maintains that Ramaphosa has lost all right to be granted an audience in Parliament, as he offers no viable solutions to the challenges confronting our society today. To sit in the House and listen to Ramaphosa mislead our people would lend credibility and legitimacy to incompetence, failure, and corruption,” the party said.

ANC commitments

Last week Ramaphosa stressed that many of the commitments the governing party made in its election manifesto in 2019 have either been implemented or are close to being put into action.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during the review of the party’s 2019 election manifesto at the Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto, on Sunday.

He reiterated that many of the ANC’s commitments have been met.

“Many people keep spreading this false narrative that the ANC has done nothing. Our people know what the ANC has done. They are the ones who have seen the work of the ANC. They are the ones who see that work that is in progress, they see what has already been achieved,” Ramaphosa said.

