Ramaphosa to face tough questions on load shedding, André de Ruyter and BBBEE in Parliament

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Ramaphosa in Parliament

The president’s oral reply to MPs’ questions will be his last question and answer session for this year in the National Assembly.

The session is scheduled to start at 2pm and it will be a hybrid plenary session.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: I deny that money was laundered at Phala Phala

Ramaphosa’s last engagement with parliamentarians in September was dominated by questions relating to the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, which led to chaos in the House as MPs from the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clashed over the issue.

This time around Ramaphosa is expected to answer tough questions on, among others, load shedding and Eskom’s management, affirmative action and infrastructure development.

Infrastructure development

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will outline progress in infrastructure development that is directed towards overcoming spatial inequality in the country and in unequal access to social services such as water, sanitation, education and health.

“President Ramaphosa will also spell out the role of the Presidential Climate Commission in developing South Africa’s climate change commitments as part of the country’s clean and just transition towards climate neutrality,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya in a statement.

On a different subject, Magwenya said Ramaphosa will further elaborate on the importance of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) in the country’s efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable economy.

“The president will also provide his vision for the contribution the South African aviation industry can play in regional connectivity and the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Questions from MPs

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen will ask Ramaphosa whether government will set an example for South Africans by paying for the usage of electricity to enable Eskom to undertake the critical maintenance that is needed to keep the lights on.

EFF leader Julius Malema will ask the president considering the recent round of load shedding which has lasted for more than a month, and which forced him to cut short his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in September, what has he found to be the causes of the recent blackouts.

Malema also wants to know whether Ramaphosa would consider firing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter considering that he has been at the helm of the power utility since 2019.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Ramaphosa’s nephew scored more than R381 million worth of public hospital contracts