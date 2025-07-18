South Africa

Pilots at this airline may strike starting next week

18 July 2025

Unions representing FlySafair pilots rejected a final 5.7% salary increase, which led to the CCMA granting permission for a strike.

Pilots at FlySafair have been given permission to strike starting Monday at the earliest.

Unions representing the pilots received a certificate of authorisation on Thursday following a meeting with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The unions may issue a formal notice at any time from Friday, with the strike allowed to commence 72 hours after the notice is issued.

Flights rescheduled

The airline has adjusted its flight schedules accordingly and has committed to minimising disruptions where possible.

“Customers whose future travel plans have been affected by these adjustments have already been notified via the contact details provided at the time of booking,” stated the airline on Thursday.

Those concerned that their flights could be affected or wish to change their travel plans as a precaution were asked to visit the airline’s website.

FlySafair CEO Kirby Gordon stated that management respected the rights of employees, but explained that there was a necessity to balance the needs of employees with those of the company.

“We remain committed to constructive engagement and thank our customers for their understanding as we navigate this important period,” Gordon concluded.

Pilots ‘unappreciated’

Negotiations between FlySafair, Solidarity and the Pilot Union reached a deadlock earlier this week.

Unions have been pursuing wage increases and an improvement in working conditions, with Solidarity stating that 84% of its members rejected FlySafair’s last proposal.

Solidarity claimed FlySafair management were “obsessed with percentages, costs and profits” and that pilots felt “unappreciated”.

“Working conditions have deteriorated, with flight schedules leading to serious exhaustion for our members,” stated Solidarity Deputy General Secretary Helgard Cronje.

“The breach of trust between crew and management has reached a critical point where the future of many pilots at FlySafair is uncertain,” he added.

FlySafair’s final offer was a 5.7% increase plus additional perks, which was ultimately rejected.

