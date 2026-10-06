Planning a trip to Durban this December? These are the beaches you may want to avoid

Reunion Beach recorded an E. coli result of 4 611, well above the poor-water-quality threshold of 500.

Holidaymakers planning a trip to Durban this December may want to check the latest beach water-quality results before heading into the sea, with one popular beach closed for swimming after recording extremely high E. coli levels.

The latest results, dated 2 October 2026, show that Reunion Beach was the only listed beach closed for swimming, after recording an E. coli result of 4 611 on 1 October.

The results classify water quality as excellent below 130, acceptable between 130 and 500, and poor above 500.

Reunion Beach closed

Reunion Beach, south of Durban, recorded an E. coli result of 4 611, well above the poor-water-quality threshold of 500.

It was listed as closed for swimming in the latest results, while several other beaches remained open despite recording results within the acceptable range.

The notice states that the status of beaches and swimming pools “will be updated as and when their status changes”.

It also warns beachgoers that recreational activities can continue at closed beaches, but swimming is not permitted.

Other beaches with high readings

While Reunion Beach was the only beach listed as closed, several beaches recorded E. coli results above the excellent-water threshold.

They are:

Umdloti Main recorded 487,

Umhlanga Main (185),

Toti Main (246),

Brighton (275),

Doonside Beach (269),

Thekwini Beach (345),

Country Club (317),

Laguna Beach (203),

Bay of Plenty (161),

Winklespruit (160), and

Addington (148).

However, not every beach recorded elevated readings. Westbrook recorded 31, Bronze Beach 63, Point 63, uShaka 31, South Beach 51, North Beach 75 and Battery Beach 41.

Umgababa recorded a result of below 10, while Pipeline recorded 31. All were listed as open for swimming.