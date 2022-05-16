Brian Sokutu
16 May 2022
Elective conference: ANC’s RET faction will ‘put up a good fight’ – expert

'While there is no doubt about President Ramaphosa being re-elected during the December conference, indications are the forces of the RET faction of the party are going to put up a good fight'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a post-SONA press conference on 16 February 2022. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Even as President Cyril Ramaphosa sets himself up for re-election as party – and national – president at the ANC December national elective conference, do not write the radical economic transformation (RET) faction off too soon. While main political rival Lindiwe Sisulu’s presidential prospects are seen as slim, a political analyst has predicted the RET faction will put up a good fight, with other experts not seeing an end to further polarisation of the divided party. RET faction to 'put up a fight' Against the background of opponents coming out guns blazing over the weekend, with ANC heavyweight Tony Yengeni...

