‘Unity will prevail in ANC’ – Duma, after Zikalala loses KZN chairmanship

Faizel Patel

Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma says there are no winners in the party or those who are vanquished, but the entire ANC has won and “unity will prevail at all costs.”

Duma was elected as the ANC Chairperson in the province during the party’s 9th elective conference which started on Friday at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Zikalala loses ANC KZN chairperson bid

He was up against Sihle Zikalala for the position of Chairman after businessman and AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu declined nomination from the floor while KZN Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube did not meet the 25% threshold in order to contest for Chairmanship.

The voting outcome was announced late on Saturday night.

Of the 1 607 voting delegates, 1 600 votes were cast for the chairperson position. Three abstained, with at least two spoilt ballots.

Duma received 930 votes, while Zikalala got 665.

Duma says the issue of unity will prevail in the ANC in the KwaZulu-Natal.

“In the ANC there is no winner and the spirit of victors and vanquished doesn’t exist in our province. The issue of unity will prevail at all material time. I think we are all aware the results in the last local government elections, so we’ll hit the ground running. We will ensure that we unify our people, we will make sure that we go back to the society, embrace almost all the issues that needs to be addressed.”

“We must extend the role as was played by the outgoing PEC that was led by comrade Sihle Zikalala who’s the former chairperson, who’s currently the premier of KwaZulu-Natal. So’ he’s our comrade, comrade Mdumiseni told him they’ve done a sterling job and the conference is the true reflection of that,” Duma said.

Duma’s slate, who were part of the so-called Taliban faction, made a clean sweep.

The deputy chairperson position went to Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, beating Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Mdumiseni Ntuli failed to secure a re-election for secretary, losing to Kokstad Municipality Mayor Bhekinkosi Mtolo.

Deputy secretary, Sipho Hlomuka won against legislature speaker Nontobeko Boyce, while former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba took the treasurer position, having beaten Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya.

On Sunday, the conference will draw to an end – following the nomination and election of additional members.

ALSO READ: “What has Zuma done?” Delegates burst into song as ANC KZN conference gets underway