25 Jul 2022
Politics

KZN conference outcome threatens Ramaphosa’s second term, ANC’s step-aside rule

Both the RET and Ramaphosa factions have their work cut out for them ahead of the ANC's national elective conference.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa sits next to newly elected leaders at the Olive Convention Center, Durban. Photo: Twitter
The much talked about provincial elective conference of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has come and gone, and the focus now shifts to the coming policy conference scheduled to begin on Thursday. The agenda for the policy conference is likely to be topped by the contentious step-aside rule, to which the KZN's new leadership has made their opposition abundantly clear. The province had to do without former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, after she was forced to decline a nomination this past weekend, due to said rule. Also Read: Newly elected ANC KZN leadership calls for scrapping step-aside...

