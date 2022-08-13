ANC North West conference continues despite IPC interdict

Getrude Makhafola

The North West African National Conference (ANC) 9th conference will continue on Saturday despite a court interdict barring the interim provincial committee (IPC) members from voting.

The IPC has 20 members.

Disgruntled ANC members approached the high court on Friday, seeking an order to stop the IPC from attending and voting at the elective conference.

The party’s provincial structures are marred by branch disputes and alleged fraudulent local government lists from last year’s municipal elections.

The conference was postponed four times due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the failure to complete branch bi-annual general meetings.

Several branches staged a sit-in at the ANC’s Luthuli House head office demanding that the conference be postponed until all outstanding branch electoral disputes are resolved.

They claimed the nomination process was rigged.

In the past, meetings were also marred by allegations of rigging, sabotage and factionalism.

On Friday, North West High Court Judge Frances Maria Snyman set a cost order against the IPC.

“It is declared that the first Respondent [ANC North West] does not have the voting powers in the ANC Provincial conference set for 12 to 14 August 2022. The Respondents are ordered to pay the costs of the application,” read her order.

‘ANC considering options’

The governing party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the interdict had no bearing on the conference itself.

“We have instructed our legal team to investigate options at our disposal to deal with this matter and advice the NEC accordingly.

“We are hopeful that our intervention will find a positive outcome. Despite this decision, the conference is continuing because the court didn’t interdict the conference but rather the voting powers of IPC members,” he said in a statement.

Registration of delegates continued on Saturday, the day the conference was supposed to be underway.

A hot contest is expected between former premier Supra Mahumapelo, whose RET slate wants him back in the saddle and former MEC Nono Maloyi, Premier Bushy Maape, finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi – who all contested under the Ramaphosa ticket.

Maloyi’s electoral slate listed Lazzy Mokgosi as deputy chair, Sipho Diale as secretary, Viola Motsumi as deputy secretary and Sello Lehare as treasurer.

Maape’s slate being touted comprises Sanco provincial chair and provincial chief whip Paul Sebegoe as deputy chair, Thato Mogogodi as secretary and Rose Thabanchu as deputy secretary.

Among his additional members are China Dodovu, Kenny Morolong, Philly Mapulane and Wendy Matsemela.

Slates for female candidates Rosho and Mosenogi are not yet known.

–Additional reporting by Eric Naki