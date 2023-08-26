Alan Winde announced as DA’s Western Cape premier candidate for 2024 election

Winde will be running for a second term after becoming Western Cape Premier in 2019.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday announced that Alan Winde will be its candidate for Western Cape premier for the 2024 general elections.

Winde has been premier of the province since 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Winde said he was “humbled and honoured” to be nominated for the position again.

“We’ve got a track record which shows that we get things done, and we’re ready to work even harder to do more, for you, the residents of the Western Cape,” he said.

During the announcement in Athlone on Saturday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”

He said Winde has been at the forefront of the DA’s effort to make the Western Cape the “best-run region in South Africa”.

“This is the leader who has kept this province moving forward even as the state collapses in other parts of South Africa.”

‘The ANC in drag’

Steenhuisen also used the occasion to fire some shots at other parties in the country.

He said the ANC and other parties are trying to pull support for the DA in the province below 50%.

“Parties like the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Good, Al Jama-Ah, COPE and the NCC are nothing but glorified ANC branches.

“These parties are the ANC in drag.”

Steenhuisen also repeated his warning of a “doomsday coalition” involving the ANC, EFF and PA.

“We cannot allow this gang of losers to take us for fools in the Western Cape.”

Multi-Party Charter

Earlier in August, the DA and six other parties agreed to form the Multi-Party Charter.

The other parties were the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement, and Independent South African National Organisation (Isanco).

The parties met at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park to sign a coalition agreement ahead of the 2024 elections.

Part of the agreement was that the parties would not work with or form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF.