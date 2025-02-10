BREAKING: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from Julius Malema’s EFF [VIDEO]

His resignation comes after months of speculation.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Simphiwe Nkwali

Former EFF spokesperson and Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from the party.

In an interview with the SABC on Monday morning, Ndlozi revealed that he had already handed in his resignation letter to the party.

His resignation comes after months of speculation about his future with the Red Berets following his suspension from the party.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s embattled party has been hit with a leadership exodus, with big names, including Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, crossing over to Zuma’s MK party. More departures are rumoured to be in the works.

Ndlozi said he has shifted his focus away from politics after months of introspection.

“I have taken a decision to step away completely from party politics. I’m leaving party politics. I think I have made my contribution in that space. We don’t live in a one party state. We are not in the camps, we are not a band. Politics are a free activity in South Africa. And party politics are not a monopoly of making social contribution. I think after this episode, I’ve taken a decision to leave all of party politics and contribute in the first instance to the academy

He told the public broadcaster that he had made his contribution and felt that now was the time for him to step away.

“Until recently I didn’t have any thoughts of leaving the EFF or leaving party politics and so it is only safe to say at this moment, that is my consideration that is the direction that my life is taking.”

Ndlozi said he handed in his resignation

“I have left the EFF, I have left party politics. EFF is a political party. I have handed over my resignation as a member and it is because where I want to go and contribute, I can’t hold a single party membership. But overall I think that I’ve made my contribution and I think that there are brilliant young men and women, old men and women in the space that will continue in that category, as it were, of party politics.”

Joining MK Party?

Addressing speculation about his political future, Ndlozi dismissed any intention to join the MK party.

“I can state categorically now that I never planned to join the MKP [and] I still don’t. I never worked with anybody in the MKP in relation to some conspiracy about my departure.

“I think that whatever information they say they have was based largely on lies,” He said.

EFF elective conference

Ndlozi skipped the party’s third elective congress which was held in Johannesburg in December after he was allegedly barred, following reports of a fallout with party leader Julius Malema and questions about his future in the party.

The move to bar Ndlozi appeared to be part of a wider strategy to curtail his participation in the red berets’ activities.

Speculation began swirling that Ndlozi may have been suspended from the party as he had not attended key EFF meetings.

