ANC complains about its member allegedly being assaulted by ‘militant’ MK party member

ANC member recovering from her injuries after allegedly being beaten by an MK Party member.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has called for political tolerance among rival parties after one of their members was brutally beaten during a campaign drive in Duduza over the weekend.

ANC vs MK Party showdown

In a statement, ANC regional coordinator Jongizizwe Dlabathi said a female ANC volunteer was brutally beaten by another woman belonging to the MK party.

He said the fight started as an argument between the two and then broke out into a physical altercation. According to Dlabathi, the two women had tried opening cases against each other at the local police station.

“This attack on an ANC volunteer happened whilst she was on organisational duty of canvassing for voter registration. As a result, of this barbaric attack, she sustained injuries on her face, including cutting her lips,” Dlabathi said.

Both parties opened cases

Dlabathi said he had been informed that no one will be arrested since both women opened cases against each other at the police station. He said police were still investigating.

“We will let the law take its course and monitor the situation,” he said.

Dlabathi said he would be reaching out to the leadership of the MK about the “militant” behaviour of some of their members.

He said political tolerance was important in South Africa.

“This year, we are celebrating 30 years since the birth of democracy, and amongst many achievements we should all be proud of includes a right to vote and campaign. As we await President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce the election date, we call upon all the political parties to adhere to the Electoral Code and the respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Dlabathi said he was pleased with the performance of the ANC in Ekurhuleni in the build up towards the elections.

“The ANC in Ekurhuleni remains steadfast and firmly focusing on winning the upcoming elections. We therefore wish to encourage our members and volunteers not to be deterred by any form of attempted intimidation,” he said.

The Citizen reached out to the MK Party for comment but there had been no response at the time this article was published.