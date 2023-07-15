ANC now leads all Limpopo municipalities

By Alex Japho Matlala

There’s a new political boss at the Modimolle/Mookgophong local municipality in Limpopo and the ANC had this to say: bravo.

The council on Thursday elected its former speaker Aaron Sebolai as the new mayor. Sebolai has been an ANC councillor since 2006. He chaired the economic development portfolio from 2006 to 2008 and became a member of the executive committee in 2008.

He was speaker from 2011 to 2016. To become mayor, Sebolai received 17 votes against the 11 of the Democratic Alliance (DA)councillor Hercules Louw.

“I would like to thank all councillors who elected me to become the mayor of this municipality,” Sebolai said after his election.

Hard work, transparency and unity

He appealed for hard work, transparency, unity and selflessness in delivering services to residents of Modimolle/Mookgophong.

The ANC in the Waterberg region welcomed Sebolai’s election.

“The ANC fully commits to support comrade Sebolai and members of the caucus to ensure they highlight the delivery of services to communities,” Waterberg regional spokesperson Seraka Mabeka said yesterday.

He said the ANC and communities in the region should havetrust in the new mayor as a vehicle for change and economic prosperity.

“The task ahead is enormous as there was a total collapse of services in the municipality. But we are optimistic Sebolai is the man to restore and deliver services to the people.”

Mabeka said the time for disunity and dissenting views was over.

“We commend the ANC caucus in Modimolle-Mookgophong for demonstrating a high level of discipline by toeing the party line during party caucus – a demonstration of a high level of discipline and of the party speaking from the same political page.”

He said unity, hard work, teamwork and transparency were keyto progress and community development. Sebolai’s election comes after former mayor Marlene van Staden of the DA died after a short illness last month.

ANC takeover

The taking-over of power by the ANC at the municipality has made it the only governing party in Limpopo – leading all the 27 district and local municipalities.

“We said it before, and we are going to say it again: the ANC is the only party in the province capable of changing the lives of our people for the better,” said cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Basikop Makamu, whose department oversees the municipalities.