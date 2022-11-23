Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
23 Nov 2022
4:30 am
Politics

ANC nominations: ‘Too soon to celebrate as top 6 may be decided in plenary sessions’

Brian Sokutu

ANC branch nomination results showed Ramaphosa's total tally reaching a staggering 2 037 against Mkhize's 916.

ANC nominations: 'Too soon to celebrate as top 6 may be decided in plenary sessions'
Kgalema Motlanthe (ANC Electoral Committee head) speaks, 22 November 2022, at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, during the announcement of the ANC Top 6 Candidates. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a roll after blitzing his political opponents in the nominations for ANC president … and the only way his campaign juggernaut could be derailed at next month's conference is if there is intense lobbying and votes from the floor during the plenary sessions, says a political analyst. Ramaphosa's only rival for the top position in the ANC – and therefore also president of the country – is Dr Zweli Mkhize, although the party revealed yesterday that Ramaphosa had garnered more than twice the number of nominations than the former health minister. ANC branch nomination results...

Read more on these topics