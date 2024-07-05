ANCYL unhappy with lack of young people in Lesufi’s Cabinet

The Gauteng premier finally announced his Cabinet after two postponements.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng has criticised Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s executive for not including anyone under the age of 35.

After weeks of unsuccessful negotiations between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA), Gauteng Premier Lesufi announced the new provincial Cabinet on Wednesday evening.

The provincial executive committee excluded the DA but included parties that are part of the government of national unity (GNU) — specifically, Rise Mzansi, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

However, the appointment of the executive council members sparked some dissatisfaction. Seven of the 10 MECs are ANC members.

No young people in Lesufi’s Cabinet

Adding to the debate, the ANCYL has highlighted the absence of a Cabinet member under 35 years old in Lesufi’s new administration.

“The ANC must explain why there is no young person in the appointed executive from members of the ANC, ignoring the fact that there are capable young people in the legislature under the age of 35 who will then yield to the call for youth development,” Gauteng ANCYL convener, Ntsako Mogobe said in a media briefing on Friday.

“We want to call on the premier and the ANC to give young people more responsibilities and positions of influence in all corridors of power in the legislature so that they can be at the centre of youth development in the province.

“And we call on the premier, noting the fact that in the announcement of the executive, there was no EC designated for youth development. The same way he has done in ensuring that crime becomes a priority, youth development must be placed in his office,” he continued.

Mogoba said the ANCYL welcomed and supported Lesufi‘s decision to form a government without the DA.

The youth league commended ANC Gauteng leaders for “standing up against external pressures” during negotiations.

“This resolute stance demonstrates the ANC’s dedication to maintaining integrity and sovereignty in our decision-making process, safeguarding the interests of our people in the Gauteng province.

“The youth league believes this firm approach is essential for fostering trust and confidence amongst our members and the broader community,” the ANCYL provincial convener said.

ANC-DA talks collapse

The announcement of Lesufi’s executive was delayed twice after the DA and the ANC struggled to reach a consensus on the Gauteng government’s structure.

Although the announcement was expected on Monday, it was postponed, and instead, the ANC leadership in Gauteng held a media briefing criticising the DA for their conduct during the talks.

DA federal chairperson Hellen Zille retaliated on Tuesday, alleging that the ANC had acted in “bad faith” and failed to respect the GNU’s statement of intent.

According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the party had agreed to allocate the DA three MEC positions and six portfolio committee chairperson posts in the provincial legislature.

However, the DA insisted on a proportionality of five-four-one, leading to the collapse of the negotiations.

