Closure of Parys prison: Employee transport ‘costs taxpayers R345 000 a year’

The extended closure of the Parys Correctional Facility incurs an additional average annual cost of R345 000 in transportation expenses for 35 correctional services employees.

According to written replies to a DA question received from the Department, the closure of the old Parys prison, with 310 bed spaces, has led to the Sasolburg facility now operating at a 153% capacity.

Staff commute daily between Sasolburg and Parys, ramping up transport costs. The associated costs do not factor in vehicle maintenance or time lost on the road.

Closing the old facility concurrently with the Department of Public Works’ construction of a new adjacent facility, despite the foreseeable impact mentioned above, is unacceptable, said George Michalakis, DA MP and member of the Select Committee on Security and Justice.

A new facility was embarked on with a budget of R282 million.

Minimal progress at new prison in six years

“Of even greater concern to the DA, is that a recent oversight visit by the DA has revealed minimal progress since December 2018, under the then-contractor NJR Projects.

NJR was later replaced by the G5 Group associated with tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi. Allegations emerged regarding unpaid sub-contractors, leading to a new contractor’s appointment in December 2023 to rectify previous work.”

The project was supposed to have been completed by April 2023 but has been heavily delayed.

Michalakis said the DA plans to address concerns regarding the contract awarded to the G5 Group by writing to the public protector.

Mismanagement and lack of foresight

“Additionally, a follow-up visit to the Sasolburg facility is planned to assess the repercussions of mismanagement and lack of foresight.

“A government committed to an effective criminal justice system should prioritize adequate rehabilitation conditions and fair treatment for employees tasked with its administration,” he concluded.

