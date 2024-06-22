‘The cracks will always be there in new government’ – expert

Thabang Motswaledi says the ANC-DA government unity will face constant issues due to their differing policies and identities.

As oil and water don’t mix, so it is in the government of national unity (GNU) between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) – they have completely different identities, says an expert.

Thabang Motswaledi from the department of politics and international relations at North-West University said because of this, “the cracks will always be there in the GNU”.

“However, it is still too early to say whether the relationship between the two parties will collapse. When we look at the policies of the two entities, it is clear that the relationship will not survive but, in practice, we only saw just one incident. Let us wait and see how the relationship works going forward.”

Mbalula and Zille clashed

Motswaledi was commenting on the first coalition disagreement where the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula clashed with DA federal council chair Helen Zille after she said the ANC must consult with the DA and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) about bringing new members aboard the GNU.

Zille’s suggestion was lambasted by many politicians, with some accusing her of seeking attention, while other political analysts say the GNU signed agreement supported her claim.

The squabble between the two parties saw the IFP playing its important role of being a peacemaker in the GNU. It has jumped in and had meetings with both parties to solve the squabble.

Motswaledi said another issue fuelling the cracks within the GNU was how both the parties’ policies were different.

“For example, let us look at the Israeli-Palestine conflict. They completely have opposing views on the matter as the way the ANC was formed, it does not want to see other people oppressed, while the DA saw the matter otherwise.”

DA has upper hand in deal

Political analyst Prof Sipho Seepe said: “Zille left little doubt that the DA has the upper hand in the deal.

“For one, she had to lecture Mbalula about the binding clauses in the statement of intent. Second, she was bold enough to tell the entire country that the ANC does not have a free hand in the appointment of Cabinet.

“The DA has had a lot of experience in these types of negotiations. Somehow, one gets a sense that the ANC has been inept in the engagement,” he said.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the two parties to put their differences aside and work on how the economy of the country will be improved.

He believes the parties will be able to progress well in the GNU, despite their different policies.

“There won’t be any problems. The manifestos of all parties are the same. The difference will be modalities on how to implement them. Poverty is poverty, crime, corruption and infrastructure.

“The National Economic Development and Labour Council must iron out their differences and tensions. Many problems will be ironed out at the proposed national dialogue which the UDM has been proposing over the years,” said Holomisa.

