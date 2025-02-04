Will the GNU click or crack? What to expect from Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

Ramaphosa’s Sona on Thursday will test the strength of the government of national unity (GNU), says political analyst Prof. Theo Neethling.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) will either expose the cracks in the government of national unity (GNU) or reveal a strong consensus among the coalition partners.

This is the view of political analyst Prof. Theo Neethling from the University of the Free State.

Ramaphosa will make his maiden speech under the GNU on Thursday in Cape Town.

He met with his cabinet last week during a two-day Lekgotla in Pretoria to discuss his government’s goals and priorities for the year. This cabinet consists of parliamentarians from several different political parties.

Will Sona reflect the GNU?

Some parties have expressed concern about implementing controversial laws such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act and the Land Expropriation Act, which made international news.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, Neethling said he expects Ramaphosa to discuss implementing controversial laws that are causing tension between the ANC, its coalition partners, and now the United States (US) government.

“The one issue is implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI). It would be interesting if he said something about the Bela and Expropriation acts.

“The NHI is a major issue in the GNU, and he will find a clever way to sideline it.”

Neethling said that despite the ANC’s responsibility for the GNU presidency, it is important to consider input from the junior partners in the GNU.

“This is going to be a GNU Sona; in other words, it must outline the priorities of the GNU.

“The question is, to what extent will this be an inclusive Sona? So, to what extent will the ANC include the ideological angles of all the other parties,” he said.

Priority issues for Sona

He expects the president to deal with economic growth, unemployment, development, and basic service delivery issues.

“The president must say something about local government where things are bad for South Africans, and these things bring a lack of legitimacy for government.

“The issues here range from electricity and water supply, which has become an issue. And then there is the safety issue because many South Africans are frustrated with crime,” he said.

Foreign policy matters

Neethling also expects the president to speak about international matters affecting South Africa, such as US President Donald Trump’s threat of seizing US aid and the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The DRC is a major issue, and the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) has been embarrassed. Ramaphosa will also address regional stability, including Mozambique.

“Then there is Trump. Ramaphosa will have to address the aid issue because South Africans expect him to,” Neethling said.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deputy president John Hlophe are both expected to brief the media on Wednesday about their parties’ expectations for the Sona.

The DA said Steenhuisen will reflect on what the DA has achieved since joining the GNU.

