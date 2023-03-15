DA announces federal congress leadership candidates

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election at the party’s federal congress next month.

DA federal congress

DA members are expected to gather from 1 and 2 April at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg, to elect new national leaders, including the federal leader, federal chairperson, and deputy federal chairpersons.

Furthermore, alongside federal congress, the members of the DA federal council – the party’s highest governing and policy-making body – will vote for the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of the federal council, as well as the federal finance chairperson.

Nominations for the candidates standing for election opened last month and closed on Monday.

According to the Official Opposition Party, the nominated candidates represent the provincial representation and the age diversity of the party.

“Preparation for DA federal congress 2023 is proceeding full steam and the hard work being carried out to prepare for a successful Federal Congress is progressing to plan,” the party said in a statement.

Federal leader

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to face competition for the party’s federal leader position from former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, and DA member Lungile Phenyane.

The position of federal council chairperson will be contested between incumbent chair Helen Zille and Phenyane.

The federal council chair is “entrusted with and responsible for the organisation and administration of the party, and for developing and maintaining a high degree of efficiency in the party,” according to the DA’s Constitution.

Below is a list of candidates nominated to stand for election at the federal congress:

Federal finance chairperson:

Dion George

Lungile Phenyane

Deputy chairpersons of federal council:

Annelie Lotriet

Ashor Sarupen

James Masango

Lungile Phenyane

Segope Sathekge

Thomas Walters

Tyrone Gray

Chairperson of federal council:

Helen Zille

Lungile Phenyane

Deputy federal chairpersons:

Anton Bredell

Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith

Lungile Phenyane

Natasha Mazzone

Nqaba Bhanga

Refiloe Nt’sekhe

Shehana Kajee

Solly Malatsi

Federal chairperson:

Ivan Meyer

Lungile Phenyane

Qhawekazi Mbatha

Federal leader:

John Steenhuisen

Lungile Phenyane

Mpho Phalatse

