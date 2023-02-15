‘Not everything was bad about apartheid’ – DA MP causes fury during Sona debate

Gareth Cotterell

“Apartheid was bad … but not everything was bad about apartheid.”

This comment by DA MP Mlindi Nhanha during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Wednesday led to choruses of boos at the Cape Town City Hall.

Nhanha wasn’t deterred by the heckles.

DA MP says SOEs functioned during apartheid

He said the apartheid government left South Africa with “well-established and functioning SOEs”.

Nhanha accused the ANC of “systematically obliterating” the country’s SOEs. He listed Eskom, SAA, Prasa, the Post Office and Transnet among some of the entities

“These entities shrunk to extinction, while others are a shadow of their former glory, costing the taxpayer a fortune,” he said.

The DA MP wasn’t done with his controversial statements. Nhanha further said South Africa’s government is enhancing stereotypes about black people being unable to run a country.

“The failed ANC government gives credence to the unfounded stereotype that blacks cannot govern and South Africa will be just another failed typical African state.”

‘Corruption taken to new heights’

In an attempt to justify his inflammatory statements, Nhanha cited the Arts and Culture Department’s attempt to create a R22 million flag and, more recently, SA Tourism’s proposed R1 billion sponsorship of Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur.

He said the government wants to spend this money while South Africans are struggling to buy food and businesses are closing down.

“These are nothing but a waste of taxpayers’ money by a government that is out of touch with the hardships of its citizens,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate at Cape Town City Hall on 15 February 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Nhanha lamented the collapse of infrastructure in South Africa’s municipalities.

He said ANC cadres have taken corruption to new heights.

“These days, after shaking an ANC member’s hand, you better count your fingers in case one, if not all of them, are missing,” said Nhanha.

Ramaphosa to respond

MPs have on Tuesday and Wednesday debated the Sona speech delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Ramaphosa will respond to the debate on Thursday.

After Ramaphosa delivered his speech, many criticised the president for his declaration of a state of disaster over South Africa’s electricity crisis and the addition of an Electricity Minister to his Cabinet.

