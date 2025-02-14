Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issues public apology to Floyd Shivambu

In one of her X posts, she claimed Shivambu was the 'worst thing that happened to MK'.

MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has finally apologised to the party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, for her posts on X criticising him.

Seemingly reacting to posts praising Shivambu on Monday, Zuma-Sambudla responded with a tirade of her own posts, many of which contained explicit language.

In one of them, she claimed Shivambu was the “worst thing that happened to MK”.

This led to MK party leader Jacob Zuma, also her father, threatening to terminate her membership if she did not apologise.

ALSO READ: More trouble for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as her father steps in

While Zuma-Sambudla apologised to the MK party, she did not do so directly to Shivambu.

‘Sorry Floyd’

However, on Friday, she issued another apology to Shivambu.

“To the Secretary-General of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, my comrade, Floyd Shivambu, President Jacob Zuma, party members, supporters, and the people of South Africa; I sincerely apologise for my recent public posts on X, which have caused offence, division, and disruption within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and beyond.

“It was never my intention to undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are the foundation of our movement. I acknowledge that my words and actions have violated the Party’s Disciplinary Code of Conduct, and I deeply regret any harm they may have caused. I take full responsibility for my statements and commit to upholding the values and integrity of uMkhonto weSizwe moving forward,” Zuma-Sambudla said.

Apology to others

Zuma-Sambudla also extended a formal and unreserved apology to all structures she serves in, including the South African Parliament and the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament.

“I remain committed to working towards unity, progress and the total liberation of our people. I humbly ask for the understanding and forgiveness of my fellow comrades and the South African public. I assure you all that I will reflect on this moment and use it as an opportunity for growth, discipline, and renewed commitment to the Party’s mission,” Zuma-Sambudla said.

ALSO READ: Inside MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s public apology