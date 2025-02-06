NHI: EFF rips into ANC for allegedly ‘bowing to DA’

The NHI and other laws have caused division in the government of national unity (GNU), with some parties threatening court action.

The EFF has accused the ANC of bowing to the demands of the DA by agreeing to amend some sections of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the EFF said it had learnt of reports of a secret meeting between the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropeng Ramokgopa, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and DA leader John Steenhuisen in which amendments to the NHI Act were discussed.

The Citizen understands the meeting came after a Cabinet lekgotla at which ANC and DA ministers were present.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party would investigate the veracity of the claims that Section 33 of the NHI Act has been abandoned in favour of a Ministerial Advisory Body that will deal with the operational matters relating to the NHI and medical aid schemes.

Claims of constitutional delinquency

The party said if the claims of tampering with the NHI Act are true, the EFF will exhaust all legal measures to ensure that the Act is implemented in its current form.

The NHI Act has been a contentious issue in the GNU, with some calling for amendments to the Act.

“It is, therefore, tantamount to constitutional delinquency and treason that three individuals have apparently seen it fit to amend legislation that has gone through this extensive democratic process purely for political expediency and to maintain cordial relations amongst themselves as coalition partners.

“To amend the NHI Act in corridors and on the telephone is a spit in the face of our democracy that must not be tolerated,” Thambo said.

GNU clearing house mechanism

He said the EFF had cautioned South Africans that the government of national unity’s (GNU’s) clearing house mechanism would be used to tamper with legislation to keep the peace among GNU partners.

“The EFF cautioned South Africans during the latest implementation of clauses of the Basic education Laws (BELA) Act, which were delayed due to negotiations with the DA, that the establishment of the so-called ‘clearing of house mechanism’ by the ANC-DA Coalition would be turned into an instrument to circumvent the law-making process of South Africa,” he said.

Thambo said the amendment of legislation outside of the houses of parliament is a practical establishment of a parallel law-making system in South Africa.

‘A violation of our democracy’

He said that if the NHI Act was amended in secret, it would violate the electoral will of those who voted in the elections and the constitution.

“The reports of a deal to amend the NHI Act are either a bluff that seeks to rescue the electoral fortunes of the DA, which are destined for decline due to their compromises in the “GNU,” or they are genuine, and, if so, constitute a violation of our democracy,” he said.

The Citizen had contacted DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp and the ANC’s Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri for comment on the matter. This story will be updated once these comments are received.

