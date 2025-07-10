EFF calls for Ad Hoc Committee investigation into Mkhwanazi’s allegations, rejects portfolio committee investigations

All eyes are on Ramaphosa as the country waits to see if he will take action against Mchunu.

The EFF in parliament has criticised the Speaker of parliament, Thoko Didiza for delegating three portfolio committees in parliament to come up with resolutions on how the legislature should handle the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Wednesday, Didiza assigned the portfolio committees on justice and constitutional development, police, and joint standing committee on intelligence to investigate the veracity of Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

These allegations include widespread corruption within the South African Police Service (Saps), involving politicians and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mkhawanazi also claims that police minister Senzo Mchunu is linked to criminal gangs and that he has interfered with cases.

‘This approach is inadequately flawed’

In a letter to Dididza, EFF Chief Whip, Noluntu Nolutshungu told Didiza that appointing three Committees to deal with the matter is procedurally flawed.

“While we appreciate the urgency with which the Office of the Speaker has responded, we respectfully submit that this approach is procedurally inadequate and substantively limited in addressing the magnitude of the matter at hand.

“The allegations raised by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 go far beyond the mandate of any individual portfolio committee.

“They implicate not only the executive, but also senior officials in the police service, members of the judiciary, prosecutorial authorities, intelligence structures, and business actors,” she said.

The demand for a full investigation

Nolutshungu said a unified approach with dedicated timelines and parliamentarians assigned to look at this would be the best option.

“The cross-cutting and systemic nature of these allegations demands a unified, non-fragmented process with the authority, resources, and mandate to pursue a full investigation,” she said.

The need for a thorough investigation

Nolutshungu said assigning the matter to three committees risks producing inconsistent processes, jurisdictional overlap, and weakened institutional accountability.

“A dedicated Ad Hoc Committee, properly constituted in terms of Rule 253 and supported by a clear resolution of the House, is the only mechanism capable of responding to the national crisis with the seriousness and coherence it demands,” she said.

The EFF has formally submitted its request for consideration for the establishment of the Ad Hoc Committee.

“We further request that an urgent meeting of the Programming Committee be convened to facilitate the inclusion of this motion on the Order Paper for one of the upcoming sitting days,” she said.

ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud

Political analyst weighs in

Meanwhile, political analyst Theo Neethling said a thorough investigation is essential, as this matter touches on the country’s national security.

“This matter deal with the integrity of the Minister of Police. It drills into the heart of safety and security challenges in SA a through investigation is needed,” he said.

Neethling said Ramaphosa is under immense presser to take decisive action.

“I believe President Ramaphosa will act with caution and is unlikely to move against Minister Mchunu without a firm and credible basis for doing so. And, many questions are currently hanging in mid-air,” he said.

Neethling said corruption in government has been a problem for some time now, he says it has come up in many ANC conferences, including in an ANC general council meeting in 2015.

“Yet, a decade later, we hear that South Africa’s justice system has been severely weakened, allowing criminals to act with impunity, while political will to act against ministers accused of corruption appears lacking.

“Of particular concern are the remarks made by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, who recently warned that the rule of law in South Africa is “in the ICU on life support measures,” he said.

NOW READ: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: Reputation of police now ‘dented’