‘My brothers turned against me’: Malema addresses ‘betrayals’

'I've never, not even once, doubted myself when my brothers turned against me,' EFF leader Julius Malema stated.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema has addressed the issue of “betrayal” among former allies during his keynote address at St Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto, on Sunday.

Speaking to the Moletsane congregation, Malema reflected on the biblical precedent for betrayal.

“I lost my brothers now. They turned against me and I never looked back.

“I’ve never, not even once, doubted myself when my brothers turned against me,” Malema stated.

He added, “It is not for the first time that the brothers turn against each other. It is there in the Bible. It doesn’t start with them, so why should I be a crybaby when they turn against me?”

Malema and Mpofu: Social media exchange sparks controversy

Malema’s comments follow a controversial tweet from Dali Mpofu, who posted a photo of himself with former EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (now MK Party secretary general) and former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (currently a PowerFM radio host).

In his tweet, Mpofu wrote:

“What a week… Now I know why they say a week is a long time in politics!! In the middle of everything else the MK SG & I found time to break bread with ‘the one who sings beautifully’. Maybe we should co-author the long awaited bestseller book entitled The Three Betrayers“, accompanied by laughing emojis.

What a week…Now I know why they say a week is a long time in politics!!



In the middle of everything else the MK SG & I found time to break bread with “the one who sings beautifully”



Maybe we should co-author the long awaited bestseller book entitled “The Three Betrayers”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XpQ9f0oYiA February 15, 2025

Ndlozi rejects characterisation

Ndlozi quickly distanced himself from Mpofu’s characterisation, responding, “So petty! I totally reject this tweet, both its letter and spirit.”

The former EFF spokesperson officially resigned from the party on 10 February.

Ndlozi revealed that he had already submitted his resignation letter, ending months of speculation following his suspension from the party.

This departure adds to a growing exodus of leadership from the EFF, which has already lost prominent figures including Shivambu, Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to former president, Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

There have been rumours and speculations suggesting that more departures may be imminent.

Ndlozi emphasised that his decision to resign came “after months of introspection” and that he has shifted his focus away from politics.

He firmly rejected rumors about joining the MK party, stating: “I can state categorically now that I never planned to join the MKP [and] I still don’t. I never worked with anybody in the MKP in relation to some conspiracy about my departure. I think that whatever information they say they have was based largely on lies.”

Malema’s cryptic response

While not directly referencing the photo or tweet, Malema appeared to respond to the social media exchange with a dismissive tweet of his own, stating: “They are all boys combined.”

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between current EFF leadership and former high-ranking party members who have since moved to other political organisations or media roles.

