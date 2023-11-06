‘Don’t give a chance to a chancer’: Ephraim Mogale community on ANC candidate

Roads are re-gravelled, potholes are patched, bottled water is delivered and the local clinic is suddenly able to operate 24/7 in preparation for the Siyanqoba ANC rally in the Ephraim Mogale local municipality. The ANC in the Sekhukhune region said the by-election comes after Frans Sello “Lekola” Mello died in July. ANC sing praises of candidate for Ephraim Mogale municipality “We believe our candidate, Ntate Solly Rabalao, is a seasoned cadre of the movement who knows the politics of the ANC inside-out,” said the party’s regional secretary Mathope Tala yesterday. “He has done much for the community of ward 1,…

Roads are re-gravelled, potholes are patched, bottled water is delivered and the local clinic is suddenly able to operate 24/7 in preparation for the Siyanqoba ANC rally in the Ephraim Mogale local municipality.

The ANC in the Sekhukhune region said the by-election comes after Frans Sello “Lekola” Mello died in July.

“We believe our candidate, Ntate Solly Rabalao, is a seasoned cadre of the movement who knows the politics of the ANC inside-out,” said the party’s regional secretary Mathope Tala yesterday.

“He has done much for the community of ward 1, where he is going to be deployed as the new councillor,” Tala said.

“When the ANC in the region wanted a seasoned cadre who would deliver with precision and distinction the needs and aspirations of the community, Ntate (Dad) Mello rose to the occasion to deliver the very services with precision and distinction.

“The community that he is going to serve also knows that Ntate Mello does not mince his words.

“He has been there each and every day when our people faced serious challenges, be it roads, water, electricity provision, healthcare or education-related matters. He has been there toe to toe with the community to ensure their lives change for the better,” Tala said.

“Therefore, we do not doubt we fielded a man among men, who would definitely change the lives of our people for the better.

“He is cool and collected; a hard worker, who always thinks on his feet,” said Tala.

‘ANC only visible during elections’

Neither the residents, nor opposition parties were convinced.

“Don’t give a chance for a chancer to take a chance. The ANC is not only a chancer, but also a flop,” said David Molomo, 80, yesterday.

He accused the ANC of only being visible in communities during elections. He said last Friday, people wearing ANC regalia approached him at home.

“They gave me food parcels and a soft drink. But I refused them because I knew this was only for today. I thought if I take it, what will be my next meal tomorrow?

“We have been living with potholes for years; we have been drinking from the same source as wild animals… and suddenly, government understands that our people get sick, even at night, hence our local clinic is going to operate day and night.

“I am just baffled that these people show so much love and interest in us two days before a by-election and months before the 2024 provincial and national elections,” said Molomo.

“This is an election gimmick and we cannot stand for this.”

Service delivery and crime

Another resident, Sunnyboy Peter Maseko in Leeufontein, said: “It is okay, they can bring their T-shirts and free meal, but we will never again make the same terrible mistake we made in the past.

“We are now cleverer than we were before.

“I am going to vote differently this time around and give power to those capable to lead us.

“Our roads resemble the aftermath of a war zone; our children still walk to school for distances.

“Food parcels and RDP (reconstruction and development programme) houses have eyes, and only ANC card-carrying members get a chance of employment in this municipality. Our streets look like a pigsty and crime is escalating.

“We are not going to give the ANC an obvious victory here. But we are going to vote correctly,” said Maseko.

The Limpopo department of health, under MEC Phophi Ramathuba, officially handed the Vlakplaats clinic permission to operate for 24 hours.

It had been closed at night.