Limpopo’s ANC faces backlash over move to oust popular mayor Munyai

The ANC in Limpopo is planning to give three mayors the marching orders – but residents say not with Makhado mayor Samuel Munyai, who they said served them with distinction. Last week, the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) announced its plan to replace him, Vhembe mayor Dowelane Nenguda and his Sekhukhune counterpart Maleke Mokganyetsi. The party said the three have overstayed their welcome as they were only asked to serve on interim basis. In a statement, the ANC said it had already forwarded three names to the national leadership for consideration. The Citizen understands the ANC national executive committee that…

The ANC in Limpopo is planning to give three mayors the marching orders – but residents say not with Makhado mayor Samuel Munyai, who they said served them with distinction.

Last week, the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) announced its plan to replace him, Vhembe mayor Dowelane Nenguda and his Sekhukhune counterpart Maleke Mokganyetsi.

The party said the three have overstayed their welcome as they were only asked to serve on interim basis. In a statement, the ANC said it had already forwarded three names to the national leadership for consideration.

The Citizen understands the ANC national executive committee that had a list of the three new mayors has been sent back to the province for appointment.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses bid to nullify outcomes of Limpopo ANC Veterans League conference

The ANC PEC is expected to reveal the names of the new mayors today.

However, PEC insiders told The Citizen the new mayors would be the current Vhembe speaker Frida Nkondo (to replace Nenguda); Makhado speaker Duncan Mboyi (for Munyai) and Makhuduthamaga mayor Minah Bahula (for Mokganyetji).

Yesterday, however, Makhado residents vowed Munyai was going nowhere. Chair of the Tshakuma branch of the SA National Civic Organisation Fathuwani Raphulu said removing him would be a grave mistake.

“You can’t remove a leader of his stature a few months before the crucial 2024 election,” he said.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ANC forces regional secretary to quit one of his positions

“It’s like giving the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance a meal on a silver platter. He is loved by branches and the general public. You only recall Munyai at your own peril because this guy is an asset.”

Owen Ramakavhi, a resident of Ha-Mutsha in Makhado, described Munyai as a committed community worker and a father.

“When my niece was assaulted and killed by the father of her children, the department of human settlement could not approve our RDP house application,” he said.

“But Munyai stepped in and built them a house with funds from donations. Today, the three orphaned children have a roof over their heads.”

Rev Prince Ramahala of the Makhado and Vhembe Pastors’ Forum concurred. “If I had my way, I would ask the ANC to give him a little more chance,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Hands off our mayors’ – Limpopo ANCYL warned after accusing MECs and mayors of being ‘lazy’