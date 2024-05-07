Exiled MK founder wants Zuma removed as face and president of party

Jabulani Khumalo accuses the former ANC president of occupying the MK party position illegally.

Jabulani Khumalo, suspended from a party he helped register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), has called for the removal of the man who occupies his previous position, Jacob Zuma.

In a letter circulating on social media, Khumalo insists the position occupied by Zuma is his.

“I formed the MKP in 2023. I registered it with the IEC on 7 September 2023. Prior to the registration, I consulted for political advice and guidance with Jacob Zuma,” he writes.

“At all times it was always understood that Zuma is not a member of MKP, but would assist it in the campaign. In fact, when he announced his decision to vote and campaign for MKP on 16 December 2023, he made it clear he would remain a member of the ANC.”

Jabulani Khumalo did say that President Zuma is the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party President and he is the Commander under President Zuma. pic.twitter.com/EjZG9KbVCb — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (@MkhontoweSizwex) May 7, 2024

Khumalo said he was still the president of the party’s interim executive committee.

“On 23 April 2024, I was called into a meeting and informed that I had been removed as the president of the party, and Zuma would become the president.”

Khumalo said he did send a letter to the IEC confirming the former president would be the face of the party. However, at no point did he confirm he would be the president of the party.

“Jacob Zuma’s conduct has brought the MKP into disrepute and has acted contrary to the terms of the constitution of the party.

“I urgently request that the IEC removes Zuma’s name as the face of MKP. He should also be immediately removed as the president of the MKP. He occupies both positions through fraudulent and illegal manoeuvres.”

The Citizen has reached out to the MK party for comment and will add it once received.

‘Zuma is our president’

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the party has come out guns blazing, warning Khumalo and his “dull-witted associates” against “undermining” Zuma.

“As young people, the majority of us have aligned ourselves with the MK party because of its

leadership under president Zuma,” said the MK youth.

“We continue to do so because president Zuma has made significant strides in improving the lives of disadvantaged and marginalised black people during his tenure as the president of the Republic of South Africa.”

The MK youth warned Khumalo against “waging a war” against the former president and those who believe in his leadership.

“His attempts to hinder our ongoing revolution will not succeed, regardless of any support he may receive. Mr Khumalo cannot challenge the steadfast leadership of our esteemed and gallant president, Jacob Mhlanganyelwa Zuma.”

The battle for the former president to remain as the face of the MK party continues. The party will face off with the IEC in the Constitutional Court on Friday.