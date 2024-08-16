Floyd Shivambu may have seen MK as a ‘haven’ with VBS cloud hanging over him

Floyd Shivambu’s departure to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party may impact EFF’s stability and his own ambitions.

The shock departure of Floyd Shivambu, former deputy president of the EFF, to align with Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has raised concerns about the stability of the red berets, as well as Shivambu’s political ambitions.

It’s a dramatic twist in the EFF’s existence, with significant implications for the party’s future and its position in South African politics, according to political analyst Levy Ndou.

Could go both ways

“Shivambu has been a major force in providing political and ideological clarity in the EFF. His absence will be felt and could lead to a decline, depending on how the leadership manages this moving forward.

“If not handled properly, it could have negative consequences, but if done well – as suggested by the joint press conference with both leaders – it could indicate that Shivambu is leaving with the leadership’s blessings.”

Shivambu’s resignation might be strategic, potentially strengthening the EFF by forming alliances outside the party which could benefit them, Ndou said.

“He might join the MK party to help the EFF influence its direction. We could see a coalition of these two forces.”

Shivambu, who served as the party’s deputy president since its inception in 2013, was touted to be the likely successor to Julius Malema at the party’s conference in December.

ALSO READ: Floyd Shivambu’s successor will have to wait – Malema

However, recent developments have caused rifts within the leadership. In a media briefing, Malema said he intended to lead the party up to age 85 and emphasised he was going “nowhere”, in spite of the EFF slipping from being the third-largest party to the fourth, overtaken by the rise of the MK party.

Making his own path

Political analyst Dirk Kotze of Unisa said Shivambu’s move could be an attempt to step out of Malema’s shadow and create his own opportunities in leading a political party.

“Shivambu is more ideologically driven than Malema, who tends to be more pragmatic.

“In the long term, Shivambu might see an opportunity to step into a leadership role within MK,” said Kotze.

“John Hlophe lacks parliamentary experience and Zuma won’t lead MK forever. When Zuma steps down, Shivambu, with his experience, could become a strong contender for leadership,” Kotze said.

ALSO READ: MK party: Shivambu will be deployed according to strengths and expertise

He also pointed to the timing of Shivambu’s resignation, suggesting that the VBS Mutual Bank scandal may be a factor and that Shivambu might get more protection within the MK party.

Former chair of VBS Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was last year sentenced to an effective 15 years in jail for his coordinated looting of the bank, has claimed Malema and Shivambu were “promised” payments from VBS in favour of the EFF.

Zuma meeting on the cards

According to Business Day, the MK party has offered Shivambu a senior leadership position amid speculations of a meeting between Zuma and him on Monday.

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said Shivambu brings experience from the post1994 era and knows how to run a political party properly.

“The MK party is likely to benefit from Shivambu’s ability to refine ideas and produce a coherent philosophy that aligns with the progressive caucus in parliament,” Swana said.

“MK is moving deeper into parliamentary politics and Shivambu will be instrumental in that transition.

“His role in political education within the EFF has been crucial and it is hoped that new leaders will emerge as the EFF positions itself to attract the black intelligentsia, rather than solely focusing on recruiting rural masses.”

WATCH: EFF speak on leadership changes