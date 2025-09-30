Politics

Former SA minister allegedly missing in France

30 September 2025

01:10 pm

French authorities are allegedly searching for Mthethwa.

Nathi Mthethwa.

Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

South Africa’s ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa has reportedly gone missing in Paris.

According to a French publication Le Parisien, the matter has been reported to the authorities and police are searching for him.

He was apparently last seen on Friday, and his security detail does not know where he is. Mthethwa apparently missed a number of diplomatic meetings on the weekend.

The Citizen has reached out to the Department of International Relations and Corporation (Dirco) for comment on the matter. An update will be included, once received.

This is a developing story.

