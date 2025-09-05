FW de Klerk Foundation land grab warning to Ramaphosa

The land seizures in Zimbabwe received international condemnation and negatively impacted the country's economy.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his alleged praise of Zimbabwe’s controversial land reform policies.

This comes after Ramaphosa appeared to support the “ambitious” land reform policies that Robert Mugabe’s government implemented two decades ago.

“As a foundation dedicated to constitutionalism and human rights, the FW de Klerk Foundation finds it incomprehensible that the Head of State would celebrate a policy that inflicted such harm on a neighbouring nation.

“President Ramaphosa’s remarks appear to reflect a blind political allegiance to Zimbabwe’s ruling party, placing solidarity above the lessons of history,” said the foundation’s Executive Director Christo Van der Rheede.

What happened in Zimbabwe?

Van der Rheede said the reform policies in Zimbabwe. Destroyed the economy of that country and left many farmer disposed of their land.

“Zimbabwe’s land seizures in the early 2000s were accompanied by violent invasions and human rights abuses and ultimately left the country in tatters, destroying its economy… and creating famine for its people, according to some critics.

“That President Ramaphosa would hold up such a disaster as a positive example is profoundly alarming.”

A call to uphold the constitution

He said South Africa’s own history of dispossession demands redress, but it must be pursued within the framework of the Constitution.

“Section 25 of the Constitution balances equitable land reform with the protection of property rights.

“While it permits expropriation, it forbids arbitrary deprivation of property. In contrast to Zimbabwe’s chaotic land grabs, our nation can address injustices through lawful reforms that uphold human dignity, social cohesion, and economic growth.

“Expropriation without compensation (“EWC”), as contained in the Expropriation Act of 2024, remains inconsistent with these constitutional principles and should be rejected,” he said.

‘South Africa will not emulate Zimbabwe’

The FW de Klerk Foundation has called on Ramaphosa and the government to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional land reforms.

“We urge the Presidency to clarify that South Africa will not emulate Zimbabwe’s failed approach, but will instead pursue policies that promote justice, food security and stability within the law.

“Now is the time to prioritise unity over division, constitutionalism over populism, and constructive solutions over reckless rhetoric,” he said.

Van der Rheede said at a time of global uncertainty and domestic challenges, South Africa’s leaders must put the country’s long-term welfare above partisan loyalties.

Presidency’s response to criticism

Speaking to The Citizen earlier this week, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya defended Ramaphosa’s remarks.

He said the President had gone to Zimbabwe as part of a working visit to strengthen regional solidarity.

He reminded those criticising Ramaphosa that Zimbabwe is a critical trade partner for South Africa.

“Zimbabwe is one of South Africa’s main trading partners in the SADC region. In 2024, South Africa exported R 69,21 billion worth of goods and merchandise to Zimbabwe compared to R 57,5 billion in 2023,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe is a sovereign country with its own policies.

