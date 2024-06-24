Lesufi yet to appoint executive after abrupt halt of announcement

The postponement by Lesufi comes amid reports that the ANC and the DA cannot agree on the government of national unity (GNU).

African National Congress (ANC) officials are expected to meet soon following the postponement of the announcement of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s executive.

Lesufi postponed the announcement of the provincial Cabinet on Sunday with no explanation given for the decision.

Lesufi, who has been in office for a week after being sworn is as Premier, has yet to announce his executive council.

Postponement

Before the postponement, Lesufi said the appointment of the incoming MECs takes into consideration the “competency, skills as well as ensuring representativity across gender as mandated by the people of Gauteng.”

While it is believed the postponement was at the behest of President Cyril Ramaphosa that Lesufi include Democratic Alliance (DA) members to his executive, the premier on a X post said this this was not the case.

“No such thing happened. It’s your own imagination. So sad that your publication now relies on cheap propaganda. Sad indeed.”

The postponement comes amid reports that the ANC and the DA cannot agree on the government of national unity (GNU).

GNU

The ANC announced the establishment of the GNU for the 7th administration after failing to get a majority in the May 29th national and provincial elections for the first time in 30 years.

Meanwhile, as Ramaphosa prepares to unveil a new Cabinet soon, the DA wants the president to appoint at least 10 of its MPs in key economic portfolios and name party leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president in the GNU.

Ramaphosa was expected to unveil his cabinet on Sunday following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week, but the DA’s demands has pushed this back several days.

Reports over the weekend emerged that the DA’s negotiating team went into discussions driving a hard bargain, and on Saturday wavered from its previous position that Paul Mashatile would remain deputy president, insisting for the first time that Steenhuisen become deputy president.

With the deadlock, the DA even considered withdrawing from the GNU, signalling further disarray in the coalition, but it was agreed that lines of communication would remain open with negotiations expected to continue.

