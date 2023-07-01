Collen Malatji wins ANC Youth League presidency

By Lunga Mzangwe

Collen Malatji has been elected president of the ANC Youth League.

Malatji elected unopposed

Malatji was elected unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa declined nomination from the floor at the ANCYL’s 26th elective congress.

Phumzile Mgcina was also elected unopposed for the position of deputy president.

Mntuwoxolo Ngudle was elected as the secretary-general unopposed.

Tsakane Shivitu was elected as the first secretary general unopposed.

The position of second deputy secretary general went to Olga Seate, also unopposed.

Zwelo Masilela was elected treasurer general after Thuthukile Zuma did not meet the threshold.

Mbalula denies meddling

Earlier, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula poured cold water on his alleged involvement in making sure those he favoured would be elected to top positions.

Mbalula was received with mixed emotions by the Youth League in the plenary with some clapping hands for him, while others called for him to answer what axed ANCYL task team convener Xola Nqola had done for Mbalula to fire him.

ALSO READ: Mbalula denies meddling in ANCYL congress, warns delegates against ill-discipline

Some disgruntled ANCYL members have accused ANC leaders of manipulation, interference and disregard of processes, with Mbalula being accused of being at the forefront of purging or disadvantaging those who he did not want to emerge in the conference.

Mbalula accused what he called disgruntled “faceless individuals” of making false accusations to the media.

He said the last time he got involved in who must be president of the Youth League was when Economic Freedom Fighters and then ANC member Julius Malema was vying for the presidency of the youth league.

“Some comrades have arrived at the conclusion that this conference must not continue, you can’t come to the conference when you are of the view that it must not continue. It [the congress] will never convene if we go with the standard of these people,” he said.

“You will come here and insult me saying Mbalula is doing this and that but I have to oversee [the congress]. We have no intention of destroying anybody but I will never bend to the people who deface the ANC.”

ALSO READ: ANCYL going to be a structure ‘that’s just there, but doesn’t have bite’

He said that Nqola was appointed rather than elected to be the convenor, therefore he could be removed anytime.

“You can not come here and argue about leaders who were appointed, if you want us to hate us for that, that’s fine.”

Mbalula said they want the young people to reclaim the youth league.

“Stop this thing of fighting because, in the end, you will lose very young capable leaders. The youth league is a necessary irritation and that’s what we fought for.”

He encouraged the youth not to focus on what was being said on social media about the ANC, saying the party would have long been ousted if it was up to Twitter and Facebook polls.

“I’m being made a joke on Facebook, I’m the SG of the ANC not the SG of the United Democratic Movement.”

ALSO READ: ANCYL conference: Chaos looms as problems pile up