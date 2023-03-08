Getrude Makhafola
8 Mar 2023
6:49 pm
Politics

Cope’s Tshwane mayor likely not the only ‘stained official’ controlling public funds

Getrude Makhafola

Since it's up to parties to vet their candidates', it may be that more ineligible councilors are out there controlling public finances.

Cope Tshwane councillor Murunwa Makwarela is no longer a mayor due to his insolvency that dates back to 2016. Photo: Gallo Images
Cope councillor in Tshwane Murunwa Makwarela. Photo: Gallo Images
It is highly probable that many candidates were allowed to stand for public office by their political parties despite being ineligible, as was the case with the Congress of the People's (Cope) Murunwa Makwarela who lost his Tshwane mayorship this week. Makwarela, whose election as mayor was backed by the ANC and the EFF, is alleged to be an unrehabilitated insolvent and cannot hold public office in terms of Section 47(1)(c) of the Constitution. Political parties are responsible for ensuring that their candidates clear ethical and integrity requirements before submitting their names to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of...

