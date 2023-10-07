Mathabatha’s absence raises eyebrows in Limpopo

A heated argument erupted between Mathabatha and a considerable number of comrades raising concerns of a number of deficiencies allegedly caused by Mathabatha’s 'no show' at work.

The Limpopo ANC has for the first time since the December elective conference admitted there has been an outcry from the public about premier Stan Mathabatha’s absence on both ANC and government platforms.

Those who spoke to Saturday Citizen said Mathabatha, who is also the ANC provincial chair, has been missing from “table number one” at a considerable number of ANC rallies and government meetings since his ally, Zweli Mkhize, lost to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of party president with 579 votes at Nasrec last year.

Mathabatha’s absence

Saturday Citizen has been inundated with calls from party members and ordinary citizens asking about the premier’s whereabouts, some even calling him an “absent premier”.

But some within his Cabinet jumped to his defence, saying “Hlabirwa”, as he is affectionately called by his political clique in the province, “was still observing his mourning period, that is why he is not here for now”.

Yesterday, Frans Mohlala confirmed there were questions from the public about Mathabatha’s absence.

“Indeed, previously there were concerns about the chair/premier being absent from both party work and government work,” provincial executive committee spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said.

“The ANC noted the concerns and further noted the reasons behind the absence and accepted them. We further noted that where the chair was absent, there are justifications and his absence was not wilful.

“The chair now resumes his responsibilities within the party and government and will discharge his role without fail going forward,” explained Machaka.

During the same meeting, held at ANC headquarters in Polokwane, a heated argument erupted between Mathabatha and a considerable number of comrades raising concerns of a number of deficiencies allegedly caused by Mathabatha’s “no show” at work.

“They are saying he has been on a mourning period. Which mourning period is this because two weeks after the funeral, he was seen at an ANC Women’s League elective conference mingling and speaking to everyone as if nothing has happened?

“Ironically, despite having been seen in public, he failed to honour the visit of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during the party’s 2019 manifesto review in Giyani.

“As if that was not enough, he snubbed President Ramaphosa on Thursday in Musina during the cross-border management event. As far as I know. His mourning period lapsed last weekend,” said a provincial executive committee source, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Mourning period

Through its spokesperson, Ndavhe Ramakuela, the Limpopo provincial government said the premier was back at work three weeks after the funeral of his wife.

“He is currently at work and doing government work. He is just trying very hard to avoid public engagements, as required by tradition and I am sure you will understand that as you, too, are an African.

“Tomorrow the premier will have a traditional event to take off the mourning clothes. It will be 7 October, which marks the end of his three months official mourning period.

“I believe he will then start to mingle and address public gatherings without having to trample on his tradition,” said Ramakuela.

– news@citizen.co.za