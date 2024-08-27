Morero’s foreigner JMPD proposal reveals ANC Gauteng divisions

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero’s foreign officer plan sparks backlash, exposing deep divisions within the ANC Gauteng leadership.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s plan to appoint foreign nationals within the ranks of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has backfired, leading to a public apology after the ANC regional lekgotla voted against the proposal.

The situation mirrors disunity, fragmentation and deep divisions within the party ranks in Gauteng, an expert says.

Morero has endured the wrath of premier Panyaza Lesufi, who rejected the suggestion on X.

Premier and ANC Johannesburg rejected Morero’s proposal

“We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our regional chair and executive mayor @CdeDada, who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg lekgotla rejected his proposal and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further.

“We remain committed to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are appropriately trained to tackle challenges created by crime.

ALSO READ: Mayor Morero apologises for ‘anxiety caused’ by comments on hiring foreign nationals at JMPD

“Our sincerest apologies for the confusion and pain caused by this proposal,” said Lesufi.

Morero caused a stir after proposing the employment of documented foreign nationals in law enforcement, to assist with curbing crime in the City of Joburg.

A video clip of him suggesting foreign nationals be allowed to join the JMPD went viral.

Officers can’t speak any foreign African languages

“Comrade chair, deputy chair, I always ask this question that none of our police men and women in uniform can speak any of the foreign African languages.

“It might be a culture shock to suggest to this REC [regional executive committee], but if we are serious about fighting crime in ward 67, we have no option but to recruit those who are properly documented with proper documents to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department,” said Morero.

ALSO READ: Dada Morero’s idea to hire foreigners in JMPD shot down by Lesufi [VIDEO]

University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood said reaction to the Morero proposal depicted a Gauteng ANC which was not united – “fragmented with deep divisions”.

“Lesufi and Morero differ on a number of issues. “Morero seems to be his own man – acting on what he sees as the best options.

“Lesufi is premier of the province and not the mayor of Johannesburg – though he keeps interfering in local government,” said Henwood.

‘It makes sense, to address language barriers’

On whether the Morero proposal made sense, Henwood said: “On one level, it makes sense, to address any language barriers.

“It is also not illegal to recruit foreign nationals who are legally in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Morero elected as Johannesburg mayor again

“Some very senior appointments in government are not born South African citizens.

“Key to this is fulfilling legal requirements.”

Henwood said the difficulty was in dealing with “a populist and emotive debate going on to delegitimise and demonise all foreign nationals – persons of foreign origin in SA”.

Immigration a global issue

“Immigration is a global issue. No-one can deny the value and benefit of recruitment and appointment of professional, well-trained persons to support economic and other activities in any country, including South Africa.

“Regulations around the level and type of responsibilities, will determine if this is feasible.

ALSO READ: Thapelo Amad says he’s ready for mayorship, not just an ANC, EFF sock puppet

“Similar appointments have been made in the broader security industry.

“The basic requirement for any appointments will be vetting, training and the appointment of suitable persons – whether local or foreign,” said Henwood.

‘Severely compromised organisational integrity’

Former Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse said the Morero matter was “indicative of ill-discipline and a centre that is simply not holding”.

“This is another sign of severely compromised organisational integrity.

“It’s time to return the metro to a party with an actual plan that has been tried and tested,” said Phalatse.

NOW READ: Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor