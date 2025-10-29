Motion of no confidence against Morero: Speaker clears the air

Morero has faced several motions in the past but has managed to survive.

The Speaker of the Council, Margrette Arnolds, has denied that a motion of confidence against the mayor of Johannesburg has been submitted to her.

On Tuesday, several media houses reported that some minority parties had submitted the proposed motion of no confidence to the speaker’s office.

However, Arnolds told The Citizen that she is not aware of this.

“No motion was submitted to my office. If there was, I would tell you,” she said.

Arnolds refused to give further comment.

The alleged proposers of this motion include Al-Jamaah, ATM, UDM and AHC.

ANC responds

The ANC responded to the reports claiming “an attack on the Executive Mayor, Councillor Dada Morero, is in essence, an attack on the ANC itself”.

“This purported motion is nothing more than a desperate and opportunistic attempt by fringe political actors seeking relevance at the expense of service delivery and stability in the City of Johannesburg.

“Their sudden public posture is therefore disingenuous and driven by narrow political motives rather than the genuine interests of the residents of Johannesburg.”

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Back from the Brink: Former Joburg city manager expected to make a dramatic return