Illegal mining suspected after three bodies found in wheelbarrows

Police suspect the three dead men were injured by rocks.

Three bodies were found in wheelbarrows are believed to be illegal miners. Picture: File image.

The police in Driekop, Limpopo, have opened cases of inquest after three bodies were discovered in wheelbarrows at Mooihoek village, on Wednesday afternoon.

The three bodies are all foreign national men.

Police were alerted by an anonymous person about suspicious people coming from the mountains and pushing wheelbarrows.

“They swiftly responded to the scene, on arrival, the police found three wheelbarrows abandoned next to the road towards the mountains, each carrying critically injured persons.

“Emergency personnel were immediately called, and they were certified dead. Two of the three deceased were identified as Tagwireyi Matthew (21) and Masukume Vongani (38). The third deceased is not yet identified,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Police suspect the deceased were injured by rocks while engaging in illegal mining activities at Mooihoek village.

Bodies in Krugersdorp

Meanwhile, earlier this month Gauteng police discovered 21 bodies of alleged illegal miners at an active mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered.

No foul play is suspected at this stage, and a post-mortem will determine the cause of death,” said Muridili.

While law enforcement officers suspect no foul play, questions have been raised about the policing of illegal mining in the area.

It has emerged that illegal mineworkers died after flooding due to heavy rain at an unsupervised mine shaft, leaving them trapped.

