Ndlozi fires back: Malema denied ‘Biggest Loser’ title amid EFF’s internal struggles

Ndlozi has been criticized for failing to defend the EFF in times of trouble. Julius Malema had also suggested that he would leave the EFF.

Despite being severely attacked and criticised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) top brass, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has now come to Julius Malema’s defence.

This comes after Sunday Times described Malema as the biggest loser of the year in an article that reflected on the setbacks the EFF has suffered in 2024.

The article highlights the exodus of EFF members to the MK party, the poor performance of the EFF at the general elections, the EFF’s exclusion from the Government of National Unity (GNU) and Malema’s loss of political allies.

However, Ndlozi showed his brazen support for Malema in a post on X on Sunday.

‘ANC is the biggest loser’

Ndlozi denied that Malema is the biggest loser and dubbed the African National Congress (ANC) the biggest loser for dropping below 50% votes at the polls.

“Despicable! ANC is the LOSER of the year! Even they know that! ANC dropped by 17 points. ANC lost three of eight provinces they controlled!” he said.

Malema had accused Ndlozi of failing to show up when the party was being attacked in public.

However, this time e boldly defended the EFF and attacked the media for what he described as “biased” reporting.

“This is the historic loss an honest journalistic paper will record. But no, you choose to be petty, personal and decidedly biased.

“The public benefits nothing from so degenerate an analysis, with a self-stupefaction of idiotic proportions,” he said.

Where is Ndlozi?

Ndlozi has not been seen in public for some time now. There were reports that he has been barred from participating in EFF activities. This included the party’s National People’s Assembly (NPA), which took place last week.

Malema had even issued an instruction that the leaders of the EFF should not respond to questions about Ndlozi when being questioned by reporters.

Ndlozi holds no significant position in the EFF except his position as a member of parliament.

His public comments have mostly been made through X since the departure of former deputy president of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu. Shivambu joined the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Even after Malema slammed him on several public platforms, he congratulated the new leaders of the EFF and wished them a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

‘Ndlozi disliked by Malema’

Prof. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from Nelson Mandela University (NMU, told The Citizen that he believes Ndlozi is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Breakfast said he believed Ndlozi was an intelligent man who was calculating his moves.

“I am sure there have been people in the MK that have contacted him. It is difficult to see how this will go,” Breakfast said.

Breakfast said it was clear that Malema and his allies dislike Ndlozi.

“Malema and his crew don’t want the guy. I think he is is leaving soon because he is not wanted,” he said.

