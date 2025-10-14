New political movement backs Tshwane’s Afrikaner-only enclave

The new political movement, 235 SA, will be participating in the local government elections in 2026.

The stand-off continues between the City of Tshwane and the Kleinfontein informal settlement as the Freedom Front Plus and a new political movement back the Afrikaner-only settlement near Rayton, about 30km east of Pretoria.

Wessel Basson from the 235 SA organisation said they marched to Kleinfontein on Friday, to hand over a memorandum to Kleinfontein and the city, where they were met by EFF Tshwane chair and the MMC for environmental and agricultural management Obakeng Ramabodu.

Basson said they delivered a memorandum in solidarity with the community of Kleinfontein and to stand up for the residents.

“Leave this community alone, they are not doing anyone harm,” he said.

They had asked the mayor to join them at Kleinfontein, but were led into a trap when the city instead sent a radical EFF member, Basson said.

Call for self-governing communities

The 235 SA organisation wants to convert each ward it wins in next year’s local government elections into its own municipality.

“We cannot keep giving our money to a corrupt system,” Basson said.

It was concerning that the MMC said that if it were up to him, he would bulldoze Kleinfontein.

“Article 235 of the constitution provides a provision for all races that want to manage themselves as a community.

“It’s not written for white people exclusively, but for any race in this country that wants to culturally preserve themselves,” he said.

Political ambitions ahead of local elections

They were participating in the local government elections next year as a political movement, not a political party.

“We are ready for the fight. Where we win wards, we want the community to breakaway from the municipality and manage themselves. The community can choose their own leaders and run its own communities,” Basson said.

