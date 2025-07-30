Outa urges probe into R56 million Polokwane tender scandal

Polokwane municipality has rejected corruption allegations as politically motivated, claiming the tender processes were lawful.

The non-profit civil rights group, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), has called on relevant authorities to investigate allegations of more than R50 million worth of corruption involving the Polokwane mayor and municipal manager.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage was reacting to allegations that mayor John Mpe and municipal manager Thuso Nemugumoni awarded a R56.3 million tender to a company linked to a Zimbabwean national believed to be close to them.

Whistle-blower report prompts Outa’s call for action

The allegation surfaced recently after the matter was reported by local media and shared on social media.

“These allegations should be investigated, more so if the anonymous whistle-blower provides sufficient evidence/facts about the allegations,” Duvenage said.

“The extent of corruption and patronage in municipalities is outrageous. All oversight entities and the criminal justice system must act with urgency to assess the facts, suspend the individuals concerned and ensure accountability and if necessary, criminal charges are applied soonest.”

Opposition reveals scale of irregular contracts

DA councillor Jacques Joubert said the allegations contained in the documents “show that there were irregularities with about 28 foreign-owned companies awarded tenders amounting to more than R740 million.

“The spreadsheets outline bid numbers and contract values mostly awarded between 2022 and 2023,” said Joubert.

“According to the documents, the tenders were given to people with proximity to the high-level officials. Where there is smoke, there is often fire.

Mayor urged to support independent investigation

“The outcome of the investigations that we want on the matter should be made public to ensure full transparency and accountability. If the mayor and city manager indeed feel they have nothing to hide, they should welcome any independent investigation into the matter.

“I understand the mayor has ambitions to become premier, so he would need to tackle this cloud over his name.”

Polokwane municipality dismisses allegations

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala denied the allegations and said it was a smear campaign aimed at discrediting the two officials.

Selala defended the mayor and municipal manager. “We would like to address the recent defamatory claims circulating on digital platforms.

It is both necessary and urgent to clarify the facts and expose the political motives behind a series of orchestrated attacks aimed at undermining the integrity of the municipality and its leadership.

Officials blame political motives and selective outrage

“The people of Polokwane deserve the truth, not sensationalised fiction designed to destabilise the municipality that is focused on service delivery, clean governance and inclusive development,” Selala said.

“We have noted with concern, contempt and disappointment the continued circulation of unfounded, malicious and misleading allegations on anonymous online platforms.

“These claims attempt to falsely implicate the mayor and manager and we reject these allegations as baseless, defamatory and politically motivated.”

Selala said the matter was an orchestrated smear campaign and politically motivated.

“These attacks often resurface around politically significant periods and are part of a broader agenda by individuals and factions that have lost democratic influence.”

He added that the municipality did business with more than 100 companies and service providers across diverse categories of work. It was concerning and suspicious that only a select few were being singled out.

‘Why is Polokwane municipality being singled out?’

“It is also important to note that many of the companies listed in recent allegations have been awarded contracts through lawful, competitive bidding processes, before the appointments of both the mayor and municipal manager.”

He said that some of the accused companies and others had ongoing relationships with the municipality as far back as 2017, 2018 and 2020 – well before the current leadership team.

“Why is Polokwane municipality being singled out? The answer lies not in procurement irregularities – of which there are none – but in an intensifying campaign of targeted misinformation.”

