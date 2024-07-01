GNU marks a ‘new era of partnership and national unity’ − Ramaphosa

The president appointed 32 cabinet ministers and 43 deputy ministers from different political parties who are part of the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the swearing in of the ministers and deputy ministers of the new government of national unity (GNU) marks a significant moment in our country’s democracy.

Ramaphosa made the remarks in his weekly newsletter From the desk of the President on Monday.

In an address that started almost an hour late, the president on Sunday appointed 32 Cabinet ministers and 43 deputy ministers from different political parties who are part of the GNU.

National unity

Ramaphosa said the GNU Cabinet is a new era of “partnership and national unity”.

“We have made good on our promise to the South African people to work together as political parties for the good of the country, and to deliver a government that will be united in action and purpose.”

Ramaphosa added that this provides a firm basis for greater stability, coherence and a focus on implementation.

“Even in some of the world’s most established democracies, the formation of multi-party governments is often protracted and fraught with challenges. That we have reached this pivotal point just over four weeks since the election results were announced is a credit to our constitutional order.

“This is the first time in South Africa’s history that such a broad range of parties, from across the political spectrum, will constitute a government. In mandating us to form a government that serves all, the South African people have a rightful expectation that the seventh administration begins its work as soon as possible,” Ramaphosa said.

Taking SA forward

Ramaphosa said “South Africans appreciate” that a GNU is the best way to take our country forward.

“As political leaders, we must prove ourselves worthy of the trust our citizens have placed in this government. The partnership between the GNU parties is guided by a statement of intent, which outlines fundamental principles and a minimum programme of priorities.

“All the parties have made a commitment to respect the constitution and to promote an accountable and transparent governance, evidence-based policy and decision-making, the professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance,” Ramaphosa said.

Priorities

Ramaphosa said the incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality, adding that it also will continue the economic reforms that are underway in key industries like electricity, telecommunication, water and transport.

Ramaphosa said the new GNU will hold its first Lekgotla soon to collectively develop the programme of government for the next five years.

