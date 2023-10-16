Public protector asked to look into ‘nepotism’ by Madibeng mayor

The executive mayor of the Madibeng local municipality, Douglas Maimane, has been referred to the public protector (PP) for allegedly hiring his relatives in various official positions. It is alleged that a few other relatives also obtained contracts from the municipality. A Madibeng resident, whose name is known to The Citizen, approached the PP to investigate rampant nepotism in the North West municipality. The PP confirmed receipt of the complaint but has yet to decide whether to proceed with a probe pending an assessment on whether the office has a mandate to investigate the allegations. If the office finds that…

If the office finds that there is a case to answer, an investigator will be allocated to the matter.

The resident, who preferred to be anonymous for fear of reprisals, said Maimane hired his daughter, Bonolo Nkutshweu, in the budget and treasury department.

His son, Lehlohonolo, was allegedly offered a contract to renovate the Primindia Hall in Brits, a project said to have been funded by a local mining company. Maimane allegedly instructed that the project be undertaken and the tender awarded to his son.

In another nepotism claim, Maimane’s cousin, Kagiso Modiselle, was allegedly hired as a co-ordinator for gender and traditional affairs in the mayor’s office.

Another employee, who is said to be very close to Maimane, was allegedly hired as a clerk in his office despite the post being non-existent in the organogram. The name of the staffer is known to The Citizen but is being withheld.

In a response indicating its transparent operation, the PP’s office promised to get back to the complainant. It said if the investigation proceeded, an investigator would contact the complainant within 10 working days after the assessment.

He would also be entitled to a six-weekly update and a progress report on the investigation.

Mayoral spokesperson Ikgomotseng Kotsokwane said municipal communications manager Tumelo Tshabalala would respond to The Citizen. But there was no response at the time of going to print.

