Mavuso Msimang withdraws ANC resignation as Mbalula regrets ‘bribery’ comments

The ruling party says to address some of Msimang's concerns, only members whose reputations are beyond reproach will be included in our list of candidates for Parliament and Provincial Legislatures.

The African National Congress (ANC) says veteran Mavuso Msimang has withdrawn his resignation from the party following a meeting facilitated by the Veterans League of the party on Tuesday.

The meeting, according to the ruling party, was to address the in which the resignation letter by Msimang was managed in public.

“We are pleased that Msimang has agreed to withdraw his resignation and will continue to speak up against any malfeasance impacting the interests of society,” said ANC in a statement on Thursday.

“The ANC will continuously seek the wise counsel of the elders of the ANC in whose footsteps we walk.”

According to the party, Mbalula also “regretted” the comments he made about Msimang, suggesting that he was vulnerable to taking a bribe.

“The resolve is steadfast. Our commitment to transformation and renewal of the ANC, and the green shoots of the turnaround seen in the national census data, make the endeavours to create a better South Africa realistically achievable.”

Msimang’s resignation

Msimang resigned from the party last week, citing the stagnant economy, corruption and struggling SOEs such as Eskom and Transnet.

“The litany of economic and social woes, crime, unemployment, destitution – associated with my beloved ANC is not only embarrassing but also defies enumeration,” he said in his resignation letter.

“It is a matter of public record that for over a decade I have added my voice to many others who have consistently decried and disapproved of corruption and its harmful by-products of nepotism and incompetence.

“The response of the leadership to this constructive censure has, at best, been a shoulder shrug and a promise to do something about it.

“At worst those who seek change by raising their voices endure slurs or are met with downright hostility,” he wrote.

The party said it would continue to act on the social and economic challenges facing the country.

“In addressing the concerns of ANC members, and, indeed, all South Africans, the leadership of the ANC will act with urgency to address the unethical behaviour and ill-discipline of members, including leaders of the party,” said the ANC in response to Msimang.

“We are determined that only members whose reputations are beyond reproach will be included in our list of candidates for Parliament and Provincial Legislatures.

“This means that those implicated by the Zondo Commission will not be included in our lists if their names have not been cleared by the ANC integrity Commission.”