Daily news update: Zuma not voting for ANC, Ramaphosa address and Champions Cup result

News Today: 17 December
Zuma says he will not campaign or vote for ‘Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC’
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be joining other members of the African National Congress (ANC) in campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.
“It would be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC under Ramaphosa,” he said.
‘B-BBEE, transformation policies meant to enhance reconciliation’ – Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says fostering reconciliation is paramount in addressing the challenges faced by South Africans, such as unemployment and inequality.
This underscores the significance of implementing transformational policies like the broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), according to the president.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail expected on Sunday
Extremely high fire danger condition are expected over the western parts of Free State, western parts of Eastern Cape, north-eastern parts of Western Cape as well as in places over Northern Cape.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape and extreme south-western parts of Free State on Sunday.
‘Died instantly’ – Police officer kills himself after shooting four people at Limpopo tavern
Investigations have been launched after a police officer fatally shot one person at a tavern in Limpopo before taking his own life.
The incident took place in N’wa DzekuDzeku outside Giyani in the early hours of Friday.
‘Where are those remarks’ – EFF MP off the hook as two others suspended without pay
Two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs will be suspended from Parliament for a month as a result of their disruptive behaviour during a National Assembly sitting.
The Powers and Privileges Committee concluded the hearings into EFF MPs Veronica Mente, Khanya Ceza and Nazier Paulsen on Thursday.
‘I’m really outside,’ says Khalid as he enjoys South African sunshine
It seems US singer Khalid is still in the country after his performance at Hey Neighbour last week, as he’s been sharing photos of himself around the country, being spotted by some fans.
The Hey Neighbour festival took place last weekend, running from Friday until Sunday. Khalid was the headliner on the festival’s first day. Khalid was one of the first international acts to land and he wasn’t elusive, videos of him at the airport shortly after landing began circulating prior the festival commenced.
‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s cause of death finally revealed
Friends actor Matthew Perry died from an accidental ketamine overdose, medical examiners said Friday, concluding their investigation into the death of the beloved but troubled TV star.
Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, died at the age of 54, having been found unconscious in a swimming pool at his house in Los Angeles in October.
Komphela admits Swallows players went on strike before SuperSport loss
Steve Komphela has admitted Moroka Swallows’ players did not train for ten days leading up to Friday’s 2-1 DStv Premiership loss at home to SuperSport United, because the players went on strike over unpaid wages.
After the match, however, it emerged that Komphela had to leave a voice note for his players, telling them they had to play.
Champions Cup result: Stormers steal incredible late win over La Rochelle
In an extraordinary nail-biting finish a pressure touchline conversion from Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok after the fulltime hooter allowed his side to steal a thrilling 21-20 Champions Cup win over French giants La Rochelle at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
It was an incredible end to the game that looked to be all sewn up when the double defending champs went over for their third try in the 77th minute of the match, scored and converted by flyhalf Antoine Hastoy to give them a 27-14 lead.