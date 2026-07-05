Resolve Communications’ influence allegedly extended to major metros – report

Reports allege that Tony Leon's public relations firm Resolve Communications attempted to sway the administrations of DA-led municipalities.

Yet another former Democratic Alliance member has commented on the work of Resolve Communications and the public relations firm’s ties to senior party members.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane joined ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont and others in questioning the influence held by the firm’s director Tony Leon.

The public feud between the former DA leaders emanates from comments made in an interview where John Steenhuisen criticised Leon’s conduct.

‘Trying to prevent private lobbying’

Media reports on Sunday state that Resolve Communications allegedly attempted to position itself favourably in the country’s major metropolitan municipalities to further its business interests.

A source inside the City of Tshwane is quoted by the Sunday Times stating that a meeting was held with Resolve Communications in 2017 about how it could be “incorporated into work being undertaken” at the municipality.

Leon denied any wrongdoing, but Maimane explained how he had attempted to curtail Leon’s influence and access to party members in leadership positions.

Now leader of Build One South Africa, Maimane said he took this stance as party leader after allegedly being told by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba of similar approaches by Leon’s firm.

“I was trying to prevent private lobbying by private individuals. So, when Tony says he has no influence in the DA, its hogwash.

“But why does Resolve only have access to DA ministers? If that is the case, it’s a very dangerous practice,” Maimane told the Sunday Times.

Leon asserted that his dealings with government entities were above board, reiterating the sentiments he expressed in a statement last week.

“Our business, like dozens of similar firms in the country and internationally, is an entirely legitimate one specialising in strategic communications and crisis management,” he told the publication.

Parliamentary intervention requested

ActionSA submitted a complaint with the Public Protector last week, requesting an investigation into Resolve Communications, as well as the ministers and deputies it interacts with.

“What they claim to be lobbying appears to be something far more sinister and reminds South Africans of a time not that long ago when powerful individuals captured leaders of political parties in a bid to gain access to the state that they would not otherwise have enjoyed,” stated Beaumont.

The party added that it would ask parliament to summon DA ministers and deputy ministers to establish the extent to which they worked with Resolve Communications.

“Where necessary, Parliament should also consider summoning representatives of Resolve Communications to assist committees in establishing the full facts.

“South Africa cannot afford another state capture era in which politically connected individuals or firms are perceived to enjoy privileged access to executive decision-making,” Beaumont concluded.